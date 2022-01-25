'Can't Win UP Polls By Fielding History-sheeters': BJP Takes Umbrage At SP Candidate List

After Samajwadi Party released a list of 159 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh election, BJP leaders castigated it for allegedly giving tickets to criminals. This comes after SP fielded candidates facing numerous criminal cases including Rampur MP Azam Khan (Rampur), his son Abdullah Azam Khan (Swar) and Nahid Hasan (Kairana).

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma lamented that political parties which traditionally patronized mafia elements are doing the same once again ahead of the elections.

Dinesh Sharma elaborated, "As far as promises are concerned, the people of Uttar Pradesh are clever. The people of Uttar Pradesh have tasted the smell of development and have seen the foul smell of crime. They have seen murders, communal riots and daughters being dishonoured. This election will determine the future of Uttar Pradesh. The way in which people have swayed towards BJP, the pro-BJP atmosphere which is prevailing in villages and cities is the reason for the opposition's rage."

Echoing this stance, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi opined, "Rioters, dons and goons were hijacking the security of the common man under the protection of the previous government. This era will not return. If any party feels that it can create history with the help of history sheeters, then it can keep creating this history. But you cannot get the people's mandate."

SP eyes comeback in Uttar Pradesh election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The UP election will take place in 7 phases beginning February 10, whereas the results will be declared on March 10.