Chandrashekar Azad Visits Gorakhpur; Highlights Poor Condition Of Roads In CM's Hometurf

Visiting Yogi Adityanath's home constituency - Gorakhpur, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday, alleged that roads leading to the Gorakhnath temple were full of potholes and the drains were choked leading to water clogging. Sharing photos from the area, Azad lamented that the CM's home constituency was in such pitiable condition, saying 'People have been looted'. The third phase of elections where 59 seats are up for grabs is currently underway, with ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav contesting from Karhal. Results will be announced on March 10.

Chandrashekhar Azad: 'Roads of Gorakhpur dilapated'

ये है गोरखनाथ क्षेत्र के सड़कों का हाल,

न तो सड़क है न ही नाली। यह गोरखपुर का ग्रामीण क्षेत्र नही है, यह जगह योगी जी के मठ से मात्र 500 मीटर दूर है। आप खुद देखिये गोरखपुर का विकास। जनता को सिर्फ लुटा गया है। pic.twitter.com/eePxDzcRE6 — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) February 20, 2022

Azad himself has decided to fight against Yogi Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the sixth phase of elections. Welcoming the Gorakhpur challenge, he said, "This is my first election. People have to decide whether they want a leader who fights for them or the CM who was rallying in Bengal when UP people were struggling for oxygen".

Azad along with Dr. Ayub Khan - Peace Party chief heads the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) - a coalition of 35 small political parties to take on the BJP. Peace party spokesperson said, "We are contesting under the joint leadership of Chandrashekhar Azad and Dr. Ayub Khan on all 403 seats. We are not fighting for the CM seat, we just want to win seats".

Recently, talks between SP and ASP failed as Azad announced that ASP will contest solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a press conference, the Bhim Army chief claimed that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not need Dalit alliances but only the Dalit vote bank. Azad has been at the forefront in championing Dalit rights in Uttar Pradesh, often camping at victims' house till action is taken. He grabbed spotlight when read out the preamble to the Constitution and called for repeal of the amended citizenship law near Delhi's Jama masjid, leading to clashes and his arrest.

UP elections Phase 3

On February 20, 58 Assembly seats spanning 16 districts - Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur are up for grabs. Key candidates in poll fray include - Akhilesh Yadav (Karhal), Shivpal Yadav (Jaswantnagar), Louise Khurshid (Farrukhabad), Anil Kumar Dohare (Kannauj) and Hari Om Yadav (Sirsaganj). Out of the 59 seats where Yadavs hold sway, BJP won 50 of these seats in 2017, whereas SP, BSP and Congress emerged victorious in 7, 1 and 1 seats respectively.