As Yogi Adityanath files for his nomination from Gorakhpur, his rival Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Friday, accused the UP CM of attempting to get Azad's application cancelled. He claimed that Adityanath was abusing his power to make the poll fight in Gorakhpur (urban) an unopposed election. Azad himself has decided to fight against Yogi Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Azad accuses Adityanath to get his nomination cancelled

Recently, Azad predicted a repeat of 1971 when BJP's then-CM Tribhuvan Narain Singh lost to Ramkrishna Dwivedi from Gorakhpur's Manipur seat. He claimed that Adityanath was responsible for Gorakhpur and UP's destruction. Adityanath is the second sitting CM to contest from Gorakhpur. He filed his nomination earlier in the day, accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and other top leaders including RPN Singh.

Azad has welcomed the Gorakhpur challenge, saying, "This is my first election. People have to decide whether they want a leader who fights for them or the CM who was rallying in Bengal when UP people were struggling for oxygen". The SPM is led jointly by Azad and Dr. Ayub Khan - Peace Party chief. A Peace party spokesperson said, "We are contesting under the joint leadership of Chandrashekhar Azad and Dr. Ayub Khan on all 403 seats. We are not fighting for the CM seat, we just want to win seats".

Bhim Army's UP campaign

Recently, talks between SP and ASP failed as Azad announced that ASP will contest solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a press conference, the Bhim Army chief claimed that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not need Dalit alliances but only the Dalit vote bank. Azad has been at the forefront in championing Dalit rights in Uttar Pradesh, often camping at victims' house till action is taken. He grabbed spotlight when read out the preamble to the Constitution and called for repeal of the amended citizenship law near Delhi's Jama masjid, leading to clashes and his arrest.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.