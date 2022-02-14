Chandrashekhar Azad Asks 'What's BJP's Role In Ram Mandir?' Predicts Yogi's UP Poll Defeat

As Uttar Pradesh's second phase of elections gets underway, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad, on Monday, questioned BJP for taking credit for Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Asking why that issue was raked up in every poll rally, he reminded that it was the Supreme Court which gave the verdict. He told BJP to seek votes based on their work. 55 seats across nine districts go to polls today - covering almost one-fourth of Assembly seats till date. Results will be announced on March 10.

Azad: 'What is BJP's role in Ram Mandir?'

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Azad said, "What is the role of BJP in Ram Mandir? SC gave the decision, why are you talking about this? Why don't you ask votes on the basis of work done by you?"

Confident of BJP washout in UP, he said, "People will talk about issues and will throw out BJP from power. CM wants to divide people in 80-20. He doesn't believe that 20% people will vote for him. BJP and CM have lost confidence. They are supporting hatred politics".

Azad himself has decided to fight against Yogi Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the sixth phase of elections. Welcoming the Gorakhpur challenge, he said, "This is my first election. People have to decide whether they want a leader who fights for them or the CM who was rallying in Bengal when UP people were struggling for oxygen".

Azad along with Dr. Ayub Khan - Peace Party chief heads the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) - a coalition of 35 small political parties to take on the BJP. Peace party spokesperson said, "We are contesting under the joint leadership of Chandrashekhar Azad and Dr. Ayub Khan on all 403 seats. We are not fighting for the CM seat, we just want to win seats".

Recently, talks between SP and ASP failed as Azad announced that ASP will contest solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a press conference, the Bhim Army chief claimed that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not need Dalit alliances but only the Dalit vote bank. Azad has been at the forefront in championing Dalit rights in Uttar Pradesh, often camping at victims' house till action is taken. He grabbed spotlight when read out the preamble to the Constitution and called for repeal of the amended citizenship law near Delhi's Jama masjid, leading to clashes and his arrest.

UP Elections Phase 2

On February 14, 55 Assembly seats spanning the nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western Uttar Pradesh go to polls. Out of the total seats, Dalit voters hold sway in 20 seats and Muslims in 25 seats - giving the SP-RLD combine a leg up. Four cabinet ministers - Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Gulab Devi, Suresh Khanna and Baldev Singh Aulakh are in the poll fray, while jailed SP veteran Azam Khan is also up for re-election from Rampur.