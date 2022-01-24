Yet another coalition has cropped up against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announcing on Monday, the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) - a coalition of 35 small political parties. Speaking to Republic TV exclusively, Azad said that his coalition was fighting for representation, not the CM seat. Azad himself has decided to fight against Yogi Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Azad: "Fighting for seat, not CM"

"Many parties have come together for the BJP. Today, we have joined all these alliances to avoid division of Opposition votes. We have come together to stop BJP and give a new turn to UP. All govt in UP have been unable to live up to people's expectations and hence have been voted out," he said.

Talking about his fallout with the Samajwadi party, he said, "In this fight for social justice, we are trying to progress the backward classes and those fooled by these politicians. We did not have a good experience with bigger parties, hence we have allied with smaller parties. We have allied with those who have worked hard, faced obstacles, jailed under false cases. Samajik Parivartan Morcha will give them opportunities".

Elaborating his poll plan, he said, "People are against BJP in UP, hence BJP is preferring virtual rallies. They are not meeting people. If I had allied with the big alliance (SP alliance), I may have become an MLA or minister. That is only personal gain, there would have been no good for the society. Hence, we are preparing leaders to fight for social justice. When the results will come you will see our representatives will be voted to the Assembly as people are not foolish to keep voting for the same old MLAs."

Warming up to the Gorakhpur challenge, he said, "This is my first election. People have to decide whether they want a leader who fights for them or the CM who was rallying in Bengal when UP people were struggling for oxygen". The SPM is led jointly by Azad and Dr. Ayub Khan - Peace Party chief. A Peace party spokesperson said, "We are contesting under the joint leadership of Chandrashekhar Azad and Dr. Ayub Khan on all 403 seats. We are not fighting for the CM seat, we just want to win seats".

Bhim Army's UP campaign

Recently, talks between SP and ASP failed as Azad announced that ASP will contest solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a press conference, the Bhim Army chief claimed that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not need Dalit alliances but only the Dalit vote bank. Azad has been at the forefront in championing Dalit rights in Uttar Pradesh, often camping at victims' house till action is taken. He grabbed spotlight when read out the preamble to the Constitution and called for repeal of the amended citizenship law near Delhi's Jama masjid, leading to clashes and his arrest.