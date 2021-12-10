Gearing up for the poll season, Chandra Shekhar Azad revealed on Friday that his political outfit Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) will fight on the 'kettle' symbol. Taking to Twitter, Azad stated that ASP will fight under the 'kettle' symbol allotted by the Election Commission in the upcoming polls in 5 states. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are up for polls in Febraury 2022.

Azad Samaj party choose 'kettle' as poll symbol

शोषित वंचित समाज को हुक्मरान बनाने और सामाजिक न्याय को स्थापित करने के लिए संकल्पित आज़ाद समाज पार्टी (कांशी राम) को भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा 5 राज्यों ( उत्तरप्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, पंजाब, गोवा और मणिपुर) के लिए आवंटित चुनाव चिन्ह - केतली pic.twitter.com/aUJ2VkvoCV — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) December 9, 2021

Recently, Azad asserted that his party would join a non-BJP alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. However, he remained tight-lipped on forging an alliance with Samajwadi Party amid rumours that he met with Akhilesh Yadav. Advocating the rights of Dalits, Other Backward Classes and minorities, the Azad Samaj Party is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP.

He said, "The party has decided that it will fight the election by forging an alliance in order to defeat BJP. That's why we are meeting many people. Meetings happened earlier and will happen henceforth as well. But I can't reveal more details until anything is finalised." Azad Samaj Party had tied up with Pappu Yadav in the Bihar polls.

"The alliance will be based on a Common Minimum Programme and power-sharing. We had a lot of meetings with Om Prakash Rajbhar who formed the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. But we did not forge an alliance. Earlier, he went with BJP and was made a Cabinet Minister. He had to leave because the CM was not working. Then he became an opposition" added Azad.

Azad has been at the forefront in championing Dalit rights in Uttar Pradesh, oftening camping at victims' house till action is taken. Recently he visited the kin of Kasganj custodial death case, Hathras case, Lakhmipur case and also threw his support for the farmers' protests. He spotlight in December 2020 when he read out the preamble to the Constitution and called for repeal of the amended citizenship law near Delhi's Jama masjid, leading to clashes. He was jailed for almost a month before Delhi HC granted him bail.

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, tying up with NCP, Mahan Dal, SBSP, RLD and other outfits while keeping its doors open to alliance with AAP, AIMIM and PSPL. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.