Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan CMs Meet Rahul & Priyanka To Talk Cong Issues & UP Polls: Sources

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh Bhupesh Baghel are in Delhi to meet former party President and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The meet has been organised to discuss the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election, in-party elections and several other issues which concern the party.

According to sources, CM Bhupesh Baghel talked about State PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) elections and some sources present in the meeting said that the block committee election will be held by May this year and around the same time, state members of the Congress will elect a new state president.

Rajya Sabha elections are also around and with veteran leaders of Congress like Kapil Sibal and P. Chidambaram along with many other leaders will be finishing their term in either June or July this year, it is believed that Congress party also discussed the vacant seats in the upper house of the Parliament.

The age-old demand of the government to replace the New Pension System (NPS) with the Old Pension System was fulfilled by Ashok Gehlot in the recently released Rajasthan state budget. There was a discussion in the meeting to implement the same system under CM Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh government had launched "Gordhan Nyay Yojana" under which the state government buys the cow dung of cattle and sells it. The state government of Chhattisgarh pays the farmers who give them cow dung.

In the meeting, there was a discussion to implement this Chhattisgarh's government flagship scheme in Rajasthan. The coal issue which brought the two Congress-ruled states face to face in December last year was also tried to be resolved by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

Uttar Pradesh elections

In the ongoing election on February 27, voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began with 61 constituencies in 12 districts going to the polls. The voter turnout till 11 a.m. was recorded to be 21.39% in phase 5 of the UP election. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The results of all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Input: ANI