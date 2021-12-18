CM Yogi Adityanath Asserts Ganga Expressway Will 'bridge Distances, Boost Unity Within UP'

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, on December 18 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath averred that the 'country's farmers, villagers, youth, workers and women were attributed due respect only under the PM Modi government'. As part of BJP's initiatives to boost the state's infrastructure ahead of 2022 UP Polls, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the longest expressway in the country after having launched the Purvanchal Expressway on November 16.

Speaking at the inaugural event and lauding the leadership of PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Every Indian in this country who saw the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham feels immense pride. In this country, before 2014, promises were made but never fulfilled. Today, things have changed we have fulfilled all the promises made to the people in UP."

"After 2014, the government started uniting people in the country. All those issues which were never taken care of by previous governments were given utmost priority and have been catered to regularly. The country's farmers, villagers, youth, workers and women were given their due respect only under the PM Modi government." CM Yogi added.

After Purvanchal Expressway, PM Modi launches Ganga Expressway in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further vouched that the upcoming Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh will enjoin the eastern part of the state with the western. "Expressway will not only bridge distances but unite people within the state too," CM Yogi said.

"A few days back, Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated. Today Uttar Pradesh has 6 new expressways which have pushed the state to scale new heights and attain them too. Now, workers, labourers are getting opportunities to work and they are given due respect too," CM Yogi said.

"In the last 4.5 years, we (BJP) have not only worked for development but for infrastructure as well. The result is in front of us,” CM Yogi concluded.

Ganga Expressway

According to Prime Minister's Office, the objective of the Expressway denotes PM Modi's vision to provide speedy and convenient connectivity across the country. The 594 Km long six-lane Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. The expressway will begin near Bijauli village in Meerut and extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

It is set to become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. A 3.5 Km long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will be constructed and an industrial corridor is proposed too.