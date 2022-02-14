As the second phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election kickstarts on Monday, February 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning over 300 seats. Yogi Adityanath mentioned that this UP poll is a fight between 80% of people who back the development and progress of the state and the other 20% who oppose everything.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and with the blessing of the people, the double-engine government will return to power in UP. This election has already moved towards 80 vs 20. Gloomy environment prevails in SP, BSP & Congress camps after the first phase of polls. BJP is achieving a target of 300-mark", CM Yogi told ANI.

Speaking on Akhilesh Yadav's claims over Yogi’s 80 percent Hindu strategy, UP Chief Minister stated, "It's a reaction to action. I said 80% of people are with BJP and 20% always oppose us and the same will happen this time too. I didn't say it in the context of religion or caste. 80% includes those who are happy with Govt's agenda of security & development".

He mentioned that the other 20% include people who possess a negative mentality to always oppose government good policies and support mafias & criminals. He added that following the first phase of polls, it is clear that this UP election is truly 80 vs 20. and the BJP has received support from over 80% of people.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party aims to build a Yadav-Muslim-OBC coalition, unravelling Yogi Adityanath’s 80:20 formula.

Yogi Adityanath has filed his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from the Gorakhpur constituency. On Monday, the voting for the second phase of the UP election has begun with 55 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls.

Yogi Adityanath attacks Opposition

UP CM said that the BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' speaks about nationalism, all-around development, and the welfare of the poor. This will be implemented without fail under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Earlier, the politics revolved around caste, religion, & family. Today, development, good governance, Garib Kalyan, villages, women, farmers, & youths are on the agenda", UP CM said on the dynastic politics seen in the state.

Hailing the peaceful conduct of polling during the first phase of UP elections, Yogi Aditynatah stated, "The first phase of Assembly elections concluded peacefully. Was there any incident of violence in UP? Earlier, riots took place, anarchy prevailed & hooliganism was at its peak. Do polls happen in Bengal as peacefully?".

Uttar Pradesh Election

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

(Image: ANI)