Just a few days ahead of the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday made a scathing attack at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), stating that the party has a socialist name 'Samajwadi', but "work is of rioters".

While addressing a massive rally earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The name of SP is Samajwadi, but their ideology is family politics and work is of rioters. The SP government had surrendered to the goons and mafia. The pension given to the elderly, women and the disabled was distributed to the office bearers of the party in the name of socialist pension."

CM Yogi added, "Even electricity was not available during the SP-BSP governments. All their work used to be done in the dark, so how would they give electricity to the public. When I became the chief minister in 2017, I found out that 40 lakh ration cards were fake. The ration was taken in the name of the poor but the poor got nothing. Today we are giving free ration to 15 crore people."

CM Yogi launches 'Yogi Hai Upyogi' Song

Meanwhile, the BJP has released one more poll campaign song-- "Yogi Hai Upyogi" ahead of UP polls. While releasing the pre-poll campaign song, CM Yogi Adityanath said that his government has transformed the state in the last five years.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath launched the song in the presence of several senior BJP leaders and officials. Speaking with media persons, he said that the development of Uttar Pradesh was the foremost priority of the government in the last five years. "While the Covid situation was challenging, India's pandemic management is praised by all over the world," he said.

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10, 2022. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351.

Image: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh, ANI