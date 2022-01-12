In a big political scoop, Republic's sources have confirmed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the 2022 assembly elections from Ayodhya. The confirmation comes days after the CM broke his silence on whether he would be stepping onto the political battlefield himself. However, on the topic of contesting elections from Ayodhya or Gorakhpur (his Lok Sabha constituency), the Uttar Pradesh CM said that the organisation will decide who will contest from where.

The CM has been a Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency for a whooping five consecutive terms since 1998. His connection goes deeper, given that he is also the mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that he took over after the death of his spiritual "father", Mahant Avaidyanath, in September 2014. This had fueled speculation that he may choose Gorakhpur as his assembly consistency.

However, when it comes to Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath has set his roots deep into the city of Ram. With the construction of the Ram Temple, a historic dream of the local citizens underway, choosing Ayodhya as his Assembly constituency could strongly work in his favour. Especially since the UP campaign is heavily banking on the fulfilment of one of BJP's biggest pre-poll promises- the construction of the temple.

In the lead-up to the 2022 UP polls, the CM has categorically stated that "people of the state should always remember which party made it possible for the Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya". Apart from his frequent visits to Ram Lalla, he has also made it quite clear that the BJP still has its eyes on remaining targets.

In December, the CM said "Jab Ayodhya ho saka, toh Mathura-Vrindavan kaise chhod denge", hinting that the saffron party was ready to tackle the land dispute that had marred the religious city of Mathura as well. Ayodhya seat is currently represented by BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta in the assembly.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.