CM Yogi Attacks 'Delhi Boy' Jayant & 'Lucknow Boy' Akhilesh; Calls Alliance Re-run Of 2017

With the first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh merely a week away, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sharpened his attack at the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. Addressing a public rally in Bulandshahar, the BJP leader addressed SP's Akhilesh Yadav as "the boy from Lucknow" and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary as "the boy from Delhi" and claimed that the partnership of the duo was nothing but an action replay of the 2017 elections.

"It is nothing but an action replay of the 2017 elections. The cover is new, but the content is just the same- old, rotten and stinking. They are the ones who brought in safety, security issues, by bringing in goons and mafias who, time and again, led to chaos in the state. They, however, still shamelessly say that they would come back. I want to tell them today that they are not coming back," Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath slams the 'boys from Lucknow and Delhi'

During the rally, Yogi Adityanth recollected the grave memories of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, and said, "Two young boys- Gaurav and Sachin were mercilessly killed in the riots. Back then, the boy from Lucknow was in power and actually promoting riots by inviting the goons and honouring the mafias. The boy from Delhi, on the other hand, was making sure that no action was taken against them."

Having said that, the incumbent Chief Minister added that they both will be shown 'their place- the International Airport in Jewar' on March 10, the day of the result of the seven-phased Assembly elections. The seven phases are scheduled for February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7.