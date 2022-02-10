In his last bid to woo the voters before Uttar Pradesh goes for voting today in phase 1 of the 2022 UP polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made his final appeal to the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly polls beginning on Thursday, February 10, and said that their vote will decide the future of the state. Stating that UP might become Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal, he said that the voters need to avoid making a mistake while voting.

In a video message shared by the Uttar Pradesh BJP on Twitter, CM Yogi can be seen delivering his message to the people of the state on Wednesday. "I have to tell you something that there is in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in the last 5 years. Though Beware! If you miss, the labour and efforts of these five years will be spoiled and it would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal."

Further calling the citizens' votes a blessing for the party's efforts made in the last 5 years, he said that the vote of the people will become a guarantee of fear-free life in the state. Also mentioning the commencement of voting in the first phase of elections on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath said that time for the "big decision". "In the last five years, the double engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail", he added.

Uttar Pradesh election 2022

Yogi Adityanath is all set to complete his five-year tenure as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, a milestone not achieved by anyone else in the state. In regard to the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022, he will be contesting from his home ground, Gorakhpur, and has campaigned intensely in the state eyeing to form a government in the state.

Just ahead of the elections, BJP has also received its party manifesto making a slew of announcements and promises for the people of UP including employment opportunities, free gas cylinders, scooties for girl students, free school coaching for girls, and many others benefits.

Notably, UP is all set to go into its first phase of voting on Thursday, February 10, while the voting will be held in seven phases till March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10 and thereafter the results will be declared on the same day.

Image: PTI