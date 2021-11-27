CM Yogi Distances BJP From Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, Says 'there Was No Delay In Action'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distanced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, calling it a conflict between two sides, that could have been avoided.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, CM Yogi said, "There was a dispute between the two parties - one that was protesting by blocking the street and one that was traveling. The BJP cannot be linked to it. The incident was tragic and could have been avoided. But the law will take its course," he added.

The CM however maintained that swift action was taken by the UP government in bringing the victims to justice.

"What happened at Lakhimpur Kheri is a fact. But there was no delay in action," said CM Yogi. "We registered the FIRs from both the sides on the same day and the investigation had also begun. In fact, we even formed the judicial committee and SIT on the very day of the incident. The case is now being probed by the Supreme Court-appointed committee and the truth will be known.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the three farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue that Utar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A reporter was also killed in the clash.

Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and Section 144 was imposed throughout the district. The UP govt announced Rs 45 lakh compensation to the families of four deceased farmers and Rs 10 lakhs to those injured.

As per an FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338. Furthermore, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.