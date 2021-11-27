In his first massive interview ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday spoke with Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor at Balrampur. Touching on topics like Samajwadi party, Panchayat polls, Purvanchal expressway, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur massacre and farm laws' rollback, he touted BJP's victory in the 2022 polls. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

Yogi: "SP means gundaraj, nepotism, corruption & crime"

"In 2017, there was a coalition of two boys and in 2019 there was a Mahagathbandhan and we have seen the results. It is common that those who are of one thought - dynastic, corrupt, mafia, will come together. People know this and has decided what answer to give them. What happened in 2014, 2017, 2019 will repeat in 2022, voting for the facilities provided by Centre and Uttar Pradesh govt," he said.

He added, "These dynastic people have always kept people bereft of progress. There is no party in UP which has not gotten a chance to rule UP. Congress got the longest time to rule UP, but what did they do? What does SP mean? It means corruption, riots, crimes against women, gundaraj, nepotism, dynasty. The same is the case with BSP. It is only BJP which has provided progress in UP".

Lashing out at SP govt, he said, "In western Uttar Pradesh there was a riot every 3 days, one can forget the riots in Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly. Kawas Yatra was not being allowed by SP govts. Akhilesh Yadav has to apologize for the Muzaffarnagar riots. He has to apologize for more than 300 riots in Uttar Pradesh".

#EXCLUSIVE | Before 2017, riots used to happen every third-fourth day in UP. No one can forget the Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar riots. There was an atmosphere of insecurity during the SP govt. We showed zero tolerance towards this: @myogiadityanathhttps://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/QZ85HMXsKH — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2021

Yogi on Panchayat poll loss

When asked about SP's touted Panchayat poll win, Adityanath dismissed it as a 'not a BJP loss'. "Panchayat polls are not contested on symbols. SP has not won. The polls are localised and every party's 4-5 members have contested. Hence it is possible that many members from one party have won. If you see the overall result, in panchayat and block panchayat polls - it was BJP which won," he said.

Yogi on Purvanchal expressway delay

Claiming that SP had done a sham foundation, he said, "Akhilesh Yadav did Shilanyas (foundation) in a deceptive way. When the BJP government came in 2017, I found out that the progress was 0 in 6 months on Purvanchal Expressway. Akhilesh Yadav laid the foundation without land. They had no thinking of development and Samajwadi Party did not allow the Centre's projects to be implemented. Projects which are being implemented by BJP in 11,000 crores, SP was spending 15,000 crores. Where was this money going?"

#EXCLUSIVE | Akhilesh had laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway, but after 2017 it was found that the work was zero percent. Tenders were issued, but there was no land: @myogiadityanath to Republic



Watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/eng39qHCri — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2021

Yogi on Owaisi

"Owaisi is working as an agent of Congrees, SP and BSP. Owaisi has no place in Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, 5 seats were won by deception. He only gives inflammatory statements by talking about CAA. Both Akhilesh and Owaisi speak the same," said Adityanath.

"On one side there were Jinnah followers who stayed in Govt and made sure to increase violence in UP, created security problems, didn't allow women to go to school and on the other side, there is BJP which has brought ganne ki mithas (sweet as sugarcane) development in the state. Both Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi have the same language, they both say that if they came to power in UP they will change the names of Ayodhya and Praygraj," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

#EXCLUSIVE | Ayodhya is a symbol of Hindu faith, they have been creating hurdles in the development here. Apart from Ayodhya, they also created obstacles in Mathura, Kashi. What can be a bigger insult?: CM @myogiadityanath to Republic



Watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/w7o4ufo0a5 — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2021

Yogi on Ayodhya & festivals

"Ayodhya is a symbol of Hindu faith, they have been creating hurdles in the development here. Apart from Ayodhya, they also created obstacles in Mathura, Kashi. What can be a bigger insult? Earlier no festivals were celebrated peacefully in Uttar Pradesh. SP, BSP kept on creating vote bank by misleading the people of the state," said the CM. He added, "They are acting like Taliban. The Taliban is anti-woman and SP openly supported it".

Yogi on Lakhimpur

Distancing BJP from the Lakhimpur incident, he said,"What happened is a fact, the regime took action, there was no delay. SIT investigation is underway, the results will come out. The incident was tragic and facts are coming out. We filed FIR from the same day. No evidence was found. FSL can probe. There was a dispute between the two parties - on who was protesting and one who was travelling. BJP cannot be connected to it. The incident could have been avoided," Adityanath.

#EXCLUSIVE | The Lakhimpur incident happened, that is the truth. The govt took action, this is also a fact and there was no delay in it. SIT investigation is going on now. Whatever action the govt had to take, we have taken: @myogiadityanath to Republichttps://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/cfBKJD9eV3 — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2021

Yogi on Farm Laws

Welcoming the rollback of Farm laws, he said, "Prime Minister wanted to bring laws in the interest of the farmers and now the country has withdrawn in the same interest. The farmers should have ended the movement respecting the word of the Prime Minister. It was the Tikait family who first welcomed the Farm laws at first. When did Hannan Mollah, Yogendra Yadav become farmers? They lead every movement that is anti-BJP and anti-India. CAA - NRC, Abrogation of Art 370, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, they oppose everything".

UP polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.