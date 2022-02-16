CM Yogi Visits Varanasi To Offer Prayers On Guru Ravidas Jayanti; 'Embodied Human Values'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Phase 3 elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Varanasi to pay tribute to Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The celebration is to mark the birth anniversary of the 15th-century poet and saint, Guru Ravidas. The Uttar Pradesh CM tweeted about the same and informed that he would be visiting Ravidas temple in the Seer Govardhanpur town of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. In another tweet, CM Yogi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bronze statue of Guru Ravidas at the temple. UP CM Adityanath further talked about how the government has worked for better connectivity of Seer Govardhan. "The park is under construction in the memory of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Ji," said CM Yogi.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की प्रेरणा से 'सीर गोवर्धन' में स्थापित संत रविदास जी की कांस्य प्रतिमा सामाजिक सद्भाव का संदेश दे रही है।



लाखों जनआस्था की भूमि सीर गोवर्धन में आज कनेक्टिविटी बेहतर हुई है।



संत शिरोमणि रविदास जी की स्मृति में पार्क निर्माणाधीन है।

"I had the privilege of receiving prasad in the langar organised at 'Seer Govardhan', the birthplace of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji, who illuminated human society in the light of human values ​​and thoughts like love, unity, harmony and social harmony," the UP CM tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

CM Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the temple ahead of the upcoming phases of the UP and Punjab elections. The Punjab elections were to take place on February 14 but were postponed to February 20 on the request of many political parties, as many followers of Sant Ravidas from Punjab visit Varanasi every year to offer prayers on the birth anniversary of the social reformer.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid a visit to Varanasi to offer prayers on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

On the occasion of Sri Guru Ravidas Jayanti, paid obeisance at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan mandir in Varanasi. Let us imbibe his teachings of love, compassion, mutual tolerance and oneness of mankind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Sant Ravidas Temple in Delhi and performed 'Shabad Kirtan' in the temple. The information was shared by the Prime Minister himself via social media. Post his visit to the temple, PM Modi addressed the people of Pathankot ahead of the Punjab elections.

Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi.

Image: Twitter/@myogiadityanath