With the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the poll bugle has been sounded. Post the announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the election schedule and termed the conduct of the polls as the ‘great festival of democracy'. While exuding confidence in emerging victorious in the forthcoming polls, the incumbent Chief Minister touted that the BJP will win again with a thumping majority with the people’s support.

Post the announcement of the election dates, CM Yogi Adityanath in a tweet in Hindi said, “Welcome to the announcement of the dates of the state elections in the great festival of democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Party will be able to form a government with a thumping majority with the blessings of Janata Janardan on the basis of the achievements of the double engine government.”

लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में प्रदेश के चुनाव की तिथियों की घोषणा का स्वागत।



भारतीय जनता पार्टी डबल इंजन की सरकार की उपलब्धियों के आधार पर जनता जनार्दन के आशीर्वाद से प्रचंड बहुमत की सरकार बनाने में सफल होगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 8, 2022

All eyes are set on the UP Polls 2022 as the state has the largest number of assembly constituencies (403). The state is also important politically for the saffron party since they have declared earlier that the UP Polls will set a pace for them for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ending anticipation of the people, the Election Commission listed out the schedule for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh and announced that they will conduct polls in seven phases. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said that the polls for the 403-member legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The counting of votes of the phases and the declaration of result will take place on March 10, 2022.

2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls Results

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won an overwhelming three-quarters majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House, This was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP had not projected a chief ministerial candidate before the election. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it managed to win in only 54 constituencies, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was limited to 19 seats.

Image: ANI