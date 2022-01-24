Hailing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over remarks on Hinduism, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) extended support to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader. The Chief Minister, in an exclusive interview with Republic on Monday, had said that India is secular because Hindus are a majority. 'We completely agree with Yogi Adityanath that there is a Hindu majority,' added VHP.

Reacting to Yogi Adityanath's statements, VHP asserted, "We completely agree with Yogi Adityanath that there is a Hindu majority. Hindus are in abundance, so there is peace in the country and there is peace in Uttar Pradesh. The definition of Hindutva has also been decided by the Supreme Court, it is the art of living our culture".

CM Yogi speaks on Hindusim and Hinduphobia

During the interaction, Yogi Adityanath described Hinduphobia as a conspiracy against India and Indianism.

While speaking on the Hindu majority, he further mentioned, "In Uttar Pradesh, every person is safe because Hindus are a majority. A Hindu does not belong to any caste or a religion, but it is our cultural identity".

The Uttar Pradesh CM further stated that people against India attempt to portray Hindus in a bad light. However, he added that it has considerably decreased and urged that everyone should work for India. He concluded his remarks and stated that he will work for the benefit of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath confident about win

Yogi Adityanath during the conversation asserted, "I have said that the polls will be fought between 80% and 20%. There are 80% of people who like UP state's policies - govt schemes, law and order etc. They will favour BJP. Those who don't like schemes for poor, strict police action are in 20%. This fight has been happening since 2014, continued in 2017 and hence".

"The Opposition and the 20% are scared of BJP's re-election. Their dreams of destroying UP and creating riots are destroyed. We have never discriminated while implementing schemes for the poor, be it minorities, backward classes etc., and have never appeased anyone. We will continue this unbiased governance in the state," he added.