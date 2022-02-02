Cong Avoids Candidate Against Akhilesh Yadav; Sachin Pilot Cites 'political Etiquettes'

With only a few days left for the commencement of the high octane UP elections 2022, the list of the poll candidates has been released by all the political parties. While there’s no unity among the opposition to win over the ruling BJP government, some people have pointed out Congress’ attempt to keep competition devoid of Samajwadi Party senior leaders, by not placing their candidates against them.

Congress hasn't fielded against Akhilesh Yadav following 'political etiquettes': Sachin Pilot

Justifying the air about Congress not fielding candidates against former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal constituency and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswant Nagar area, Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who has been leading the party’s campaign in UP stated that the party has taken the conscious decision following ‘political etiquettes.’

Supporting Congress’ move, he stated that the Samajwadi Party had not placed any candidate against Congress President Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareilly during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, SP had not opposed Rahul Gandhi’s contest from the Amethi constituency as well.

Ironing out the air on the subject, Pilot told ANI, "Following political etiquettes, Congress has not fielded any candidate against Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav from Karhal constituency in Uttar Pradesh. When Sonia Gandhi contested from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the state earlier, SP did not field a candidate.”

Congress-SP lend mutual support to top leaders

He stated that they haven't contested against Sonia Gandhi several times. Sonia Gandhi was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli's seat in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. It is noteworthy that Samajwadi Party and Congress had forged a pre-poll alliance during the 2017 UP Assembly elections that had failed miserably. While SP fought on 298 seats it could only win 48 seats, and Congress that had fought on 105 seats wounded up with only seven.

Speaking further, Sachin Pilot pitched that the Congress under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership will perform well in UP. He added that the Congress General Secretary has been working on ground issues. He continued that Priyanka Gandhi had vociferously opposed the CM Yogi Adityanath government during the Unnao and Lakhimpur Kheri incidents.

Meanwhile, Pilot also attacked the ruling BJP for ‘instiling fear in BJP’ to garner votes. "After being in power for 5 years in Uttar Pradesh, BJP still wants to instil fear in people to garner votes. However, Congress is contesting elections with the help of its manifesto and candidates. Priyanka Gandhi has already focussed more on women this time," he added.

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The votes will be counted on March 10.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Twitter/@INCINDIA, ANI