Ahead of the UP Polls 2022, Congress' minority cell leader Shahnawaz Alam has accused Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav of letting the Muslim population down. In a Facebook live session, Alam stated that Akhilesh Yadav is the leader of only 2.5% of people. The Congress leader is reportedly close to the party's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and hails from east UP's Ballia.

Congress' fresh allegation on Samajwadi Party

"Akhilesh hates Muslims, that's why Muslim leaders are being driven away from the SP platform. Akhilesh Yadav's fraternity did not vote for him in the last election as well. Muslim society has started thinking that when Akhilesh Yadav did not belong to Azam Khan, then why should Muslims ride cycles," said the Congress leader.

Congress gears up for UP Polls

While campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had recently made several promises including waiving off loans for all farmers and creating employment for 20 lakh youth. She added that Rs 25,000 will be given to all the families who suffered due to the novel coronavirus if the grand old party comes to power.

Addressing a rally in Amethi, Priyanka Vadra said, "In case of disease, the government will provide Rs 10,000 for healthcare. To politically empower women, 40% of tickets will be given to women." She added that girl students will be given smartphones and scooty for their safety.

In presence of her brother and ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka slammed the BJP government and alleged that they have been "spreading web of lies" since they assumed power in the Centre and the state.

Meanwhile, both the Congress leader had reached Amethi and held a padayatra where Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government over issues such as inflation, demonetisation, GST, capitalism and farm laws. The Wayanad MP also repeated his distinction of 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvawadi'. The Congress leader added that a Hindu is one who doesn't fear the truth and does not let hate take over. "Hindutvawadi is one who uses hatred to create fear. Hindus will never lose," he said.