Ahead of the high stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Islamic cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council Chief Tauqeer Raza Khan has extended his support to the Congress. However, his daughter-in-law, Nida Khan has sung praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Incidentally, she has stated that women have been safe under PM Modi's rule and has also levelled allegations against her own father-in-law Tauqeer Raza.

"When our fight had started for the Triple Talaq, I used to feel that if my husband went out and came back, will we still be married. Because Triple talaq was used to hang over every girl like a sword. But when the fight started against it, it was the BJP government that supported us. They gave protection to women and assured that Triple talaq won't happen," said Nida Khan

'Congress speaks against women'

Nida Khan also attacked the Congress party and stated that its leaders have spoken against women. She claimed that Congress leaders including some ministers had backed the Triple Talaq. She added that Tauqeer Raza too supported the Triple talaq.

"Maulana Tauqeer Raza supported the Triple talaq and said that it should be there, because they don't want women to have security at all. Speaking about this time, he is talking about women. If he ever supported women and thought about them, then such harrassment wouldn't have taken place in his family," said Nida Khan "He fools people through fatwas and does injustice to women through them. He issues one-sided fatwas due to which women are harrassed. All his life, he has though that women are like objects that can be used," she added

Tauqeer Raza extends support to Congress

Tauqeer Raza Khan, who was earlier booked for derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reportedly issue threats against the Hindu community, extended support to Congress ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls.

Addressing a press conference along with UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Khan said "I request people, especially Muslims if you want to maintain peace here, vote for Congress." Lallu welcomed Khan in the party and said that his support will certainly play an important role in the upcoming polls.