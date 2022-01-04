Congress' Bareilly Rally Stampede: NCPCR To Issue Notice; Slams Misuse Of Children

With visuals of young girls being trampled in a Congress rally in Bareilly shocking the nation, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday announced that it would be sending a notice to the organizers of the event. Calling the stampede 'unadaptable', NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo told Republic TV that minors should not be 'misused for political gains'.

"We are issuing a notice, it is the responsibility of the authorities to take care, this is not acceptable. Children can not be used for political rallies. Our country does not allow children below 18 years to be misused like this for political purposes. We will ensure that a probe is launched," Priyank Kanoongo said.

"I pray that culprits can be brought to justice. When action will be taken, the accused will go to jail, then we will prove how big a matter that is. The NCPR will not let these people go. Do not include children in these rallies. It is COVID times, and children were maskless, all this will be taken into cognizance during the probe", he added.

Young girls trampled in Congress rally

A student's marathon rally, organized by the Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, turned into a disaster after a near-stampede injured many children on Tuesday. The women's marathon, organized on the lines of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon' campaign was marred by mismanagement as students ran over each other due to a lack of clear instructions by the organizers. Shocking visuals from the marathon showed hundreds of girls, as young as 15 years, tripping over each other and crying out for help amid failed attempts by Congress workers to pick the distressed students. Importantly, none of the children were wearing masks despite the danger of COVID-19 and being unvaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Mayor Supriya Aron made a shocking remark justifying the chaos during the marathon in Bareilly. Comparing the situation to the Vaishno Devi stampede in which 12 pilgrims were killed, Aron said it is 'natural' that such incidents occur in crowded places. Notably, the stampede comes just days after students and women were manhandled by Congress workers at another rally organized in UP's Jhansi.