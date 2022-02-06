Congress candidate Ajay Rai was on Saturday booked for sedition over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Rai, who is contesting the upcoming UP elections from Pindra, has also been booked for flouting the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines during an “unauthorized” election campaign at Rajetara village in Varanasi.

According to police, Rai held a public meeting on January 31 in Pindra without obtaining permission, and during his address, he told people: “Aap log namak rakhey rakhna, March 7, ko Modi vah Yogi ko gaad diya jayega" (Be ready with salt, on March 7 we will bury Modi and Yogi).”

Congress candidate booked for sedition

The FIR was registered against him at the Phoolpur police station on Saturday evening following a complaint by the BJP to the Election Commission, seeking his arrest.

“Multiple complaints were received regarding the episode which was also shared live by Ajay Rai on his Facebook page and cognizance of the matter taken. A four-member team was formed and all due procedures followed after which he was found guilty,” Varanasi Deputy Collector and Pindra Returning Officer Rajeev Rai told PTI.

The officer said the Congress leader’s response was sought over the issue but his explanation was found unsatisfactory as his interpretation of the event appeared contradictory to what was seen in the video.

A five-time former MLA, Rai has been fielded by the Congress from the Pindra seat in Varanasi. He contested the 2017 UP assembly election from Pindra but lost to BJP’s Avadhesh Singh, and had earlier contested unsuccessfully against PM Modi from Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

Pindra, which falls in PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, will vote on March 7 in the last phase of the Assembly elections in the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)