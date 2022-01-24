After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast aspersions on Congress over seeking support from Tauqeer Raza Khan, the grand old party on Monday attempted to take a U-turn on its alliance with the controversial cleric. Despite issuing an open call for 'Hindu genocide', the Congress on January 18, welcomed the Islamic leader's support ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls. The National President of Ittihad-e-Millat Council had allied with Congress for the 2009 assembly elections too.

Tauqeer Raza Khan recently made headlines after claiming that the terrorists who were killed in the Batla House encounter were 'martyrs'. Feeling the heat from the BJP over its ally's controversial statements, the Congress has now distanced itself from Tauqeer Raza Khan.

Attempting a face-saver, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "We have not accepted any support from Tauqeer Raza Khan. He extended support to the party but we have not taken his support. Congress is secular. We never accept the support of communal persons."

Tauqeer Raza was recently photographed with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi after which he pledged support to the party in the presence of UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Earlier today, CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for supporting 'hatemongers' like Tauqeer Raza. Referring to his Batla House remarks, the BJP leader accused Congress of trying to save the terrorists involved in the 2008 Delhi bombings.

"What did they (Congress) do during Batla House encounter? When Inspector Sharma was martyred during the Batla House encounter, it was the Congress govt in the Centre. They tried to save the terrorists. Everything is clear in the investigation now. Such statements should not be accepted," said Adityanath in an exclusive interview with Republic.

What is the Batla House encounter?

On 13 September 2008, five serial bomb blasts had rocked the national capital killing 30 and injuring 90 people, with similar blasts occurring in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. Indian Mujahideen had reportedly taken responsibility for the blast, ten minutes after the first bomb blast in Delhi's Ghaffar Market, as per reports.

A week later, Delhi police conducted an armed raid at Batla House on 19 September 2008 - which led to a 20-minute encounter, killing two Batla House occupants - Mohammad Sajid and Atif Amin, while Shahzad and Junaid (a.k.a Ariz Khan) escaped and Mohammad Saif was arrested.

Unfortunately, encounter specialist Mohan Chand Sharma was martyred and head constables Balwinder and Rajbir Singh were injured in the incident. Recently, Ariz Khan was sentenced to death for killing Inspector Sharma and injuring two head constables.