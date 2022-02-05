Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress released its list of 30 star campaigners for phase-2. Dropping party chief Sonia Gandhi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh again, Congress included ex-CM Kamal Nath, Satyanarayan Patel, Rohit Chaudhary etc. Other major exclusion is Raj Babbar - who is mulling to switch to Samajwadi Party. The 403-seat UP assembly goes to polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Congress drops Raj Babbar

Apart from Babbar, Congress has also dropped Kanhaiya Kumar, Bhupinder Hooda but retained Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot and Deepender Hooda. Congress had not mentioned Sonia Gandhi and the ex-PM in the second list either, while Babbar - ex-UP Congress chief had featured prominently. While Babbar is yet to comment on his 'ghar wapsi', SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand confirmed that party president Akhilesh Yadav has been in touch with Babbar for 10 days.

Congress had faced major embarassment when it announced RPN Singh as a star campaigner for 1st phase of UP polls ane the ex-Union minister joined BJP a day after that. RPN Singh - three-time MLA from Padrauna - joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anurag Thakur, the saffron party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. In the last few months, several key Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh such as Jitin Prasada, Imran Masood, Aditi Singh, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Pankaj Malik have quit the party.

Congress in UP

Setting Congress' agenda in Uttar Pradesh, UP General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued seven promises if voted to power in 2022. Addressing a public meeting at Barabanki, Vadra promised - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, complete loan waiver for farmers, procurement of wheat-paddy at Rs 2500/quintal & sugarcane at Rs 400/quintal, 20 lakh government jobs and part waiver of electricity bills (Full waiver during COVID-19 lockdown), Rs 25,000/family cash disbursal. Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign, spearheading the 'Ladki hoon Lad sakti hoon' campaign.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'declared' herself as Congress' CM face, only to retract it mere hours later. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times. It is also unclear if Vadra will contest polls as she has never done so till date.