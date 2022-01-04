Congress Dubs UP CM 'accidental Yogi' As Adityanath Mocks Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva Comments

Coming down heavily on Yogi Adityanath for his criticism of Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva remarks, Congress described the UP CM as an "accidental Yogi" on Monday. Addressing a media briefing, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala contended that Adityanath is insulting saffron by making nonsensical statements. Maintaining that the Chief Minister was trying to divert attention as he couldn't provide a report card on his governance, Surjewala accused him of playing the communal card in the UP polls.

Randeep Surjewala remarked, "The reality is that Adityanath Ji is an accidental Yogi. I will not even call him a political Yogi because that will be an insult to Yoga. He is insulting saffron which is worn by our saints. The UP CM is also insulting saffron- the first colour of our national flag. There is a saying in North India- distract the attention of people by making nonsensical statements when you don't know anything."

"Adityanath will not say what he did in Uttar Pradesh for the last 5 years. Because he has made Uttar Pradesh the biggest crime state. Adityanath will not tell how many jobs did he provide and how many bridges, roads, schools, colleges, hospitals and universities did he build. Because he has nothing to say. That's why he wants to configure his electoral strategy by creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims," he added.

LIVE: Congress party media byte by Shri @rssurjewala at the AICC HQ. https://t.co/4ukqnhPFMa — Congress (@INCIndia) January 3, 2022

UP CM tears into Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva comments

Rahul Gandhi courted controversy on November 12, 2021, when he made a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva during his address to Congress Social Media department workers. The former Congress president said, "What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they're the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is". During the anti-inflation rally in Jaipur a month later, he urged people to throw out Hindutvawadis and bring back the "rule of Hindus" in India.

In a veiled reference to this in Amethi on Monday, Yogi Adityanath said, "When the former MP from here went to a temple, he kneeled down to pray. The priest told him that this is a temple, not a mosque. At least learn this. The people who don't know even such rituals spread such misinformation about Hindu and Hindutva. All of us should feel pride in our culture and tradition."

The UP CM elaborated, "These people can't call themselves Hindu as their ancestors said that we are accidentally Hindu. It is their compulsion that they have surrendered before your enthusiasm and faith. Otherwise, they had said a long time ago that we are accidentally Hindu, i.e we were born in India due to misfortune."