Congress' Hardik Patel Campaigns In Varanasi, Claims 'no End To Goondaraj' In UP

After being stopped from campaigning in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Saturday, Gujarat Congress’ youth leader Hardik Patel conducted campaigning in Varanasi on Sunday and criticized the BJP government in the poll-bound state. Comparing it with the regime in BJP ruled Gujarat, Hardik Patel further denounced both the governments for using police force to counter the opposition.

"Uttar Pradesh government is operating just like the BJP-led Gujarat government. Both operate through police power," he stated.

Resuming his campaigning for Congress in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, which also happens to be PM Modi’s turf, Patel visited the Gujarati locality and addressed the people in the area. During his visit, he alleged that the saffron party is doing a politics of caste and religion on the land of the holy Vishwanath temple.

Hardik Patel stated, "We have come to the land of Baba Vishwanath, where the BJP is doing politics of caste and religion."

Patel evokes Lakhimpur Kheri & Unnao, claims 'No end of Goondaraj in UP'

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks stating that the BJP has made UP ‘Goondaraj free,’ Patel rebuked and stated that the Unnao rape case & Lakhimpur Kheri farmer killings occurred under the BJP regime and their MLA & Minister have been accused in these crimes, therefore BJP hasn’t been able to free the state from Goondaraj, they have created Goondaraj. "Bharatiya Janata Party is itself a party of goons. There is goonda raj in Uttar Pradesh. In Unnao, an MLA finished a girl's family, farmers were tortured in Lakhimpur Kheri. This is nothing but Gundaraj,” Patel said.

यू॰पी॰ के प्रयागराज में युवाओं की आवाज़ को मज़बूत करने के लिए गया था लेकिन भाजपा के इशारों पर पुलिस ने मुझे रोक दिया हैं। आज "भर्ती विधान" के तहत आयोजित युवा संसद कार्यक्रम को पुलिस ने इजाज़त नहीं दी और छात्रों को धमकाने का काम किया हैं। युवा की आवाज़ को दबाने का काम हो रहा हैं। pic.twitter.com/5BmCTkTW7y — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) January 29, 2022

His tirade against the BJP came a day after his campaign was halted by the UP Police in Praygraj. Patel said that the police cancelled his rally as they claimed there was a shortage of Police personnel to overlook the campaigning. "We asked the police as to why they were stopping me. They said that they have a shortage of force so they had to cancel the meeting," Patel informed.

Besides, on being asked about the ongoing Pegasus Snooping Row at the centre, Patel responded, "When the Supreme Court asked, they said that they don't want to talk about it. Pegasus was first used in Gujarat ahead of the state elections. It is an attempt to eliminate the masses. Through mobile, they are trying to enter everyone's bedroom."