Congress Issues 1st Response On RPN Singh Exit: 'Cowards Can't Fight Battle Against BJP'

Issuing its first response on AICC Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh leaving the party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Congress dubbed him a "coward". Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate contended that persons like Singh cannot fight Congress' battle against BJP. While feigning ignorance on his entry into BJP, she extended her party's best wishes for his political future.

Supriya Shrinate remarked, "I officially don't know which party he is going to join. It is my opinion that the Congress party's battle is very tough, something that Priyanka Gandhi has talked about before. This battle can only be fought with courage and bravery. Because, this battle is against a repressive government, its arrogance, its agencies, capitalism and all types of allegations. This is a battle for the truth and principles. As Priyanka Gandhi says, cowards cannot fight this battle. We extend our best wishes is whoever is going for their bright future and hope that he will realise that fighting a battle with intensity is a sign of bravery."

Similarly, another Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh claimed that Singh was not committed to the ideology of Congress. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur downplayed the impact of the former Union Minister's exit on politics in his state. He told the media, "I can only say this- many people have gone. In the last election, many leaders in Jharkhand left the party. What difference did it make"?

Born on April 25, 1964, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh belongs to a royal family and has served in various positions in the Sonia Gandhi-led party and has served as a Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government from 2009 to 2014. In his resignation letter to the Congress president sent earlier in the day, he thanked her for providing an opportunity to serve the nation and the party. As per sources, he is likely to join BJP at 2.30 pm today.

This development comes even as he was named as one of the star campaigners of Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Speculation is rife that Singh might be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming polls from Padrauna - a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009, or Kushinagar. According to sources, he is also negotiating a Lok Sabha ticket for a close family member. Sources also indicated that 4 other Congress star campaigners in UP might switch allegiance to BJP. In the last few years, several leaders close to the Gandhi family such as Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada have jumped ship.