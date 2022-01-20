After reports started doing rounds of Congress leader RPN Singh jumping ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the senior leader in told Republic Media Network on Tuesday that there were no such talks taking place. 'Staying in Congress,' Singh confirmed to the channel, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections that are going to be conducted in seven phases between February 10 to March 7.

Who is RPN Singh?

A descendent of the royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar, RPN Singh has been a loyalist of the Congress Party. He was an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh, just like his late father CPN Singh, between 1996 to 2009, whereafter he was elected as the MP from the constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha election. In the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP's Rajesh Pandey. He has in the Congress regime also served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

While Singh has denied leaving Congress, there were a large number of defections from the party in the last one year, including that of senior leaders like Jitin Prasad.

Congress releases 1st & 2nd list of candidates

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. In the first list comprising 125 candidates, 50 candidates were women.

Similarly, in the second list comprising 41 candidates, 16 were women. While there are more lists to come, the party has so far reflected its commitment to giving 40 per cent seats to women candidates.

However, a major jolt has come to the party with the face of the 'Ladki hu..' campaign Priyanka Maurya switching to BJP, alleging that the party 'used' her to garner the support of women, of OBC, but denied her ticket when the time came.

Does Congress hold a chance?

As per the Republic-P MARQ opinion polI, in spite of SP, BSP, Congress trying their best, as per the predictions, BJP is all set for a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh. BJP+ is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, SP+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.