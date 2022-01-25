Congress Leader & Ex-Union Min RPN Singh Likely To Join BJP At 3 Pm Today: Sources

Congress' woes are set to escalate ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election as AICC Jharkhand in-charge and ex-Union Minister RPN Singh is likely to join BJP at 3 pm on Tuesday, sources told Republic TV. While rumours were rife about his jumping ship for the last few days, he told Republic Media Network on January 20 denied that he was in talks with BJP and affirmed that he will remain in Congress. Speculation is rife that Singh might be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming polls from Padrauna, a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009 or Kushinagar. As per sources, he is also negotiating for a Lok Sabha ticket for a close family member.

Who is RPN Singh?

Born on April 25, 1964, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh belongs to a royal family and has served at various positions in the Sonia Gandhi-led party including the Secretary of AICC. After being elected from Kushinagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. During the UPA-2 tenure, he functioned as the Minister of State in Road, Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Corporate Affairs and Home Affairs. However, he faced a setback by losing successive General Elections in 2014 and 2019 from Kushinagar.

Uttar Pradesh election campaign

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

Though Adityanath and other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP is also leaving no stone unturned. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra", former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. SP has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon", signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having forged an alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.