After Priyanka Maurya, now another woman leader from Congress has levelled allegations against party leaders stating that Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki hun Lad Sakti Hun' campaign is a mere tagline. Meraj Jahan who is Muzzafarnagar's party secretary was also seen crying on the camera after she was denied a ticket from Muzaffarnagar. According to Jahan, she was denied a ticket despite working for the party on ground level.

Speaking to Republic, the party leader from Uttar Pradesh said that she described as strongest candidates from Muzzafarnagar but was denied ticket:

"I was in touch with party leader Dhiraj Gujjar who had recognised my work, I was told that I do not have to say anything as my word has spoken. I was told publicly that I am the strongest candidate in the area. I personally went to people's houses here in Muzzafarnagar to survey, I collected information and submitted it to the leader in Lucknow and I was even appreciated for my efforts but now ticket has been given to someone who joined the party yesterday," added disgruntled Congress leader.

'Ground reality something else'

Speaking to the media, Meraj Jahan also talked about her work in the party for the last 13 years.

"The reason behind my tears is that it has been 12 to 13 years in Congress, previously also I was supposed to get a ticket but due to alliance with Lok Dal it got cancelled, it's okay no problem. Now Priyanka Gandhi came with the campaign- Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu', people like me have been working on ground level, we are the experienced leaders, we raised Congress' flag, we spent for the party, efforts are ours, we keep the party alive now when it came to the election they gave the ticket to someone else, is this not injustice? Priyanka Gandhi claims that she is here to empower women but the ground reality is something else only," mentioned the party leader.

Adding that she has sacrificed hugely for the party, Jahan added that she decided not to have a family so that she can give complete focus to her political career.