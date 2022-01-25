Congress Leader RPN Singh Joins BJP; Hails 'double Engine' Govt Ahead Of UP Election

In a massive setback to Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, AICC Jharkhand in-charge and ex-Union Minister RPN Singh joined BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anurag Thakur, the saffron party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. A few hours earlier, he had resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. This development comes a day after he was named as the Congress' 'star campaigner' for the first phase of the upcoming UP polls.

Congress-turned-BJP leader RPN Singh remarked, "I thank BJP national president JP Nadda, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan from the bottom of my heart for inducting me into BJP. Only in a few years' time, the entire country is hailing the contribution to nation-building by the PM who linked our ancient heritage to the 21st century. I was in a party for 32 years with honesty and worked hard. But the party in which I spent so many years is not the same party in which I commenced my journey. The ideology is also not there."

Lauding the achievements of the 'double engine' government in UP, he opined, "Today, elections are happening in Uttar Pradesh and 4 other states. But the most important is Uttar Pradesh. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh myself, I can say that Uttar Pradesh is the heart of India. When there is progress in Uttar Pradesh, there will be progress in the country. In the last 7 years, the people of Uttar Pradesh has seen the implementation of big schemes of the PM". He also hailed the improved law and order situation in UP during the tenure of the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Senior Congress leader Shri RPN Singh joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/fClG9hAweC — BJP (@BJP4India) January 25, 2022

RPN Singh's political career

Born on April 25, 1964, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh belongs to a royal family and has served in various positions in the Sonia Gandhi-led party, including the post of AICC secretary. After being elected from Kushinagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. During the UPA-2 tenure, he functioned as the Minister of State in Road, Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Corporate Affairs and Home Affairs. However, he faced a setback by losing successive General Elections in 2014 and 2019 from Kushinagar.

Speculation is rife that Singh might be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming polls from Padrauna - a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009, or Kushinagar. In the last few months, several key Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh such as Jitin Prasada, Imran Masood, Aditi Singh, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Pankaj Malik have quit the party. Reacting to RPN Singh's exit from Congress, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate dubbed him a "coward".