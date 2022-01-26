Ever since Congress heavyweight RPN Singh tendered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi, several party leaders have claimed that he was working in cahoots with the BJP for the past year to weaken Congress. Calling him an intruder for the saffron party, Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari accused RPN Singh of looting Jharkhand while he served as the party's election in charge for the state.

Speaking to the media, Ansari said, "RPN Singh was an intruder who looted Jharkhand as long as he was here. He sold tickets to us for money. He had no contribution or role after becoming MLA. He was on a mission by BJP to destroy Congress in the state. He will never win a single ward."

Similar claims were made by Jharkhand MP Amba Prasad who said in a tweet, “For the past 1 year, Singh was conspiring along with the BJP to destabilize the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand. We had notified the party leadership on several occasions. Every true Congressman is happy after he has defected to the BJP.”

In a big blow for Congress, AICC Jharkhand in-charge and ex-Union Minister RPN Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the BJP on Tuesday. While the deflection comes as a jolt to Congress, the party's Jharkhand MLAs were happy with his exit.

The MLAs alleged that RPN Singh was trying to overthrow the Congress-JMM government in the state by colluding with the BJP for over a year. they claimed that the party leadership was constantly warned about this but they were misguided by RPN Singh.

Congress ideology has changed: RPN Singh after jumping ship

While addressing a press conference post his induction, RPN Singh asserted that the Congress party was not the same as it was years ago. "I served the party for 32 years with honesty. But the party is not the same party as before and their ideology has changed too," he said.

In the first-ever interview after jumping ships from Congress, the former Union Minister informed Republic TV that he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party 'without any conditions.' Claiming to have joined in the capacity of a worker, Singh said that he will perform 'whatever responsibility' he is entrusted with by the saffron party.

Speculation is rife that Singh might be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming UP Elections from Padrauna - a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009, or Kushinagar. UP will go to the polls in 7 phases from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.