Congress Mocks BJP As Robertsganj MLA Does 'sit-ups' Seeking Public's Forgiveness

Ahead of the fifth phase of UP elections, BJP MLA Bhupesh Choubey on Wednesday, did sit-ups holding his ears at a public meeting in Sonbhadra's Robertsganj. As per the video from the meeting, Choubey is seen seeking forgiveness from the public for 'any mistakes he committed in the past 5 years'. Robertsganj Assembly will go to polls in the 7th phase of elections on March 7, results to be announced on March 10.

Congress mocks BJP MLA

Mocking Choubey, Congress tweeted, 'after fooling the public for 5 years, a BJP pawn is doing sit-ups in a public meeting'. Terming it the five-year report card of BJP, it stated that soon the leader (Yogi Adityanath) will face the same fate. In 2017, Choubey had won Roberstganj with 89,932 votes, beating Avinash Kushvaha who polled 47,139 votes. Robertsganj - a stronghold of the saffron party - has been won by BJP on 4 times, while SP has only won it twice.

UP Phase-4 elections

Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats went to polls in the 4th phase of the UP elections on Wednesday, February 23. 624 candidates were in the fray for these constituencies spread over 9 districts- Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 51 of these seats whereas SP and BSP secured 4 and 3 seats respectively. Apart from this, the saffron party's ally Apna Dal (S) won 1 seat. The voter turnout stood at 57.45% as of 5 PM.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.