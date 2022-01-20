Congress' Priyanka Maurya And SP's Pramod Gupta Join BJP Ahead Of UP Elections

In another big jolt to the Samajwadi Party (SP), another family member of the Yadav family has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Aparna Yadav. Making a major announcement, brother-in-law of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and former Samajwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta joined the saffron party on Thursday just weeks before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

This came just a day after daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday and claimed of being influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind her motive. Meanwhile, Pramod Yadav joined BJP at around 12 noon on Thursday in the presence of several senior BJP leaders.

It was during this while when he made a shocking accusation on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling him out for inducing criminals and gamblers into the Samajwadi Party. "Akhilesh Yadav has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav and his condition is very bad at present in the party", he added.

Similarly, in another big win for the BJP, former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya, who was also the face of the party's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh, also joined BJP on Thursday. Maurya, who joined the saffron party along with Pramod Gupta in the presence of senior BJP leaders, took a jibe at the Congress's slogan saying that it is just a "mere" statement and "as a woman, I was not allowed to contest elections as I could pay the required bribe."

Members of the Yadav family join BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh election 2022

In a major turn of events just weeks before the UP elections, two key family members of the Yadav family have ventured into the Bharatiya Janata Party. Earlier on Wednesday, Aparna Yadav, who is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's brother Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav joined the saffron party in New Delhi.

Welcoming Yadav into the party, BJP leaders went on to slam the Samajwadi party for failing to manage their party as well as the family matters. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak also welcomed her induction and said that the party is welcoming people respective of the caste and religion and further proclaimed that the BJP is ready to take SP head-on in the polls.

