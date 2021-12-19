Targetting BJP for its mixed signals on UP CM face, ex-Congress MP Raj Babbar on Saturday, wondered why Home Minister Amit Shah was praising Maurya while PM Modi lauded CM Yogi Adityanath. Babbar commented, "BJP doing face politics everywhere - why is there confusion in UP? Yogi ji is the face of CM post, right?". Incidentally, Congress which is campaigning under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is yet to endorse a CM face.

Babbar: Amit Shah praising KP Maurya & PM lauds Yogi

गृहमंत्री लखनऊ की सभा में डिप्टी सीएम की तारीफ़ ऐसे करते हैं जैसे वही इस बार बीजेपी का चेहरा हैं। अगले ही दिन प्रधानमंत्री शाहजहांपुर में मुख्यमंत्री को प्रोजेक्ट करते हैं।



हर जगह चेहरे की राजनीति करने वाली बीजेपी - यूपी में कन्फ्यूज़ क्यों है। योगी जी सीएम पद का चेहरा हैं न ?? — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 18, 2021

Addressing a Nishad Sammelan in Lucknow on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah showered praises over UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. He said, "The UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was the state unit chief when we won over 300 seats in 2017. The way that the Nishad community has come out in support for us, shows that we will win 300+ seats and form NDA govt in 2022".

In contrast, PM Modi, who inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on Saturday lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership. Coining a poll formula, he said, "UP + Yogi = bahut hai Upyogi," adding, "When bulldozers raze unauthorised properties of mafias, the pain is felt by those who support him. The focus of the double engine government is on the development of UP".

Yogi Vs Maurya

In the early stages of the campaign, there was an ambiguity as to who would be BJP's CM face as Maurya refused to publically endorse Adityanath. When asked about BJP's CM face, Maurya said, "Under whose leadership the BJP will fight the next Assembly elections in the state will be decided by the national leadership of the BJP and the parliamentary board". Later, Adityanath met top BJP leaders including - PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda on 10-11 June in Delhi, in a bid to clear misconceptions. After his Delhi sojourn, Adityanath met Maurya at his residence, burying the hatchet.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. He has tied up with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress, under Vadra is eyeing its solo return. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.