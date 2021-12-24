Congress' Rashid Alvi Condemns Owaisi's Threat To UP Police; 'always Tried To Communalise'

Describing Asaduddin Owaisi's recent statements as 'directions from BJP', Congress leader Rashid Alvi condemned the remarks. In conversation with Republic, Alvi raised questions over Owaisi's comments and added 'this is a secular country, how can he do Hindu Muslim'. While addressing a gathering of oppressed classes in Kanpur recently, Owaisi warned the police that they won't enjoy the patronage of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for a long time. Listing purported incidents where minorities were targeted, he claimed that God will punish the errant police personnel for their actions. The 403-seat UP assembly, which Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administers with a thumping majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs as the state nears elections in February 2022.

Rashid Alvi condemns Asaduddin Owaisi's statements

"Even Owaisi will not be there forever. He speaks under the instructions of the BJP and the BJP always gets the benefit of Owaisi. He always tried to communalise the situation. How can Owaisi talk about Hindu Muslims? I condemn this statement," added Congress leader Alvi.

Asaduddin Owaisi's threat to UP Police

Sparking a fresh row during his campaign for the Uttar Pradesh polls, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi issued an open threat to the state's police personnel over atrocities allegedly committed by them.

He added, "I want to tell police personnel, remember this. Yogi (Adityanath) will not remain the Chief Minister forever. Modi will not remain the Prime Minister always. We Muslims are silent because of time. But remember, we are not going to forget your atrocities. We will remember your atrocities. Allah will destroy you with his strength, God willing. Times will change. Then who will come to save you? When Yogi will go back to his Math, Modi will go to the mountains or will go somewhere else, then who will come?" "We will also not forget how a daughter was trying to save her father who is a Muslim autorickshaw driver as Bajrang Dal goons were beating him. This happened in Kanpur. We will remember. She is my daughter too," he continued.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party had initially joined the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha', it was left in the lurch after Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party forged a pre-poll alliance with SP.

Image: ANI/Facebook@Owaisi