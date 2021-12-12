Congress' Rashid Alvi His Out At BJP; 'Jinnah Is Advani's Ideology, Owaisi Empowers BJP'

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Rashid Alvi slammed BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Remarking on Nadda's 'Jinnah statement', Alvi said that the BJP president does not know that Jinnah is an ideology of LK Advani. "Advani Sahab said that Jinnah is secular", he said.

Alvi's remarks came after JP Nadda made a striking attack at the opposition over the payments made to sugarcane farmers. The BJP president said that "Jinnah is theirs, Ganna is ours". Nadda who was addressing the party workers in Meerut also hailed the Uttar Pradesh government for making a record payment made towards sugarcane farmers. Further referring to the Assembly elections scheduled for next year, he said that the BJP will be contesting on sugarcane, and will expose the opposition's 'Jinnah' mentality.

On the other hand, the former Congress MP taking a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, said that the Chief Minister has conducted more than 200 fake encounters and has a long list of criminal records. "Uttar Pradesh has a jungle raj", he added.

Owaisi makes statements to empower BJP: Rashid Alvi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi also slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi and said that he makes comments which directly empowers the BJP. "He aims to divide the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh Pradesh and gain their votes which will further help BJP to gain victory," he said.

This statement came in view of the recent remarks made by the AIMIM chief during his Tiranga Yatra in Mumbai. He raised several questions and asked, "I want to ask the Muslims of India about what we have got from secularism? Have we got reservations? Are the people who demolished the mosque yet punished? I believe in constitutional secularism and not political secularism."

(With inputs from ANI)

