Congress Snubs Navjot Sidhu In Star Campaigners List For UP Elections, Channi Included

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday announced a list of star campaigners who will campaign for the party's candidates in the fifth phase of UP elections. While Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's name found a mention, the party decided to once again snub PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Notably, Navjot Singh Sidhu's name was amiss even in the list of star campaigners announced for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. His absence comes just days after Congress decided to put its weight behind incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and declare him as the party's CM face for the Punjab Elections. Putting an end to weeks of suspense, Rahul Gandhi on February 6 announced that incumbent Charanjit Channi was chosen as the party's CM pick for the upcoming polls. Gandhi said that 'people wanted someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor' as their CM face. With this, the Congress snubbed Navjot Sidhu who has been eyeing the post since Captain Amarinder Singh's exit.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi.

UP Phase 5- Congress Star Campaigners List

While Sidhu has been snubbed, the Congress' list of star campaigners features Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Aradhana Misra 'Mona', Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Nirmal Khatri, Sachin Pilot, Deepender Singh Hooda, Mohd Azharuddin, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Mohd Muqeem, Udit Raj, Vibhakar Shastri, KL Sharma, Imran Pratapgarhi, Varsha Gaikwad, Supriya Shrinate, Bajirao Khade, Rajesh Tiwari, Satyanarayan Patel, Pradeep Narwal, Sadhana Bharti and Pankhudi Pathak.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls is being held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7.

The counting of votes for both states shall take place on March 10.