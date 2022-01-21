Congress To Release 'Youth Manifesto' In UP Today; Likely To Make Several Poll-promises

Congress is all set to release its youth manifesto on Friday just a few weeks before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The manifesto will be launched by Congress General Secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi at AICC headquarters. Later, it will be followed by a press conference by the party.

Many senior Congress leaders and officials including Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal will be present at the event. During this while, the party will be trying to discuss various issues including unemployment among others. Apart from that, it will also make several key promises through its 'Youth' manifesto. It is also likely to launch a social campaign aimed to woo voters in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the party is geared to go into polls with the majority of its representatives consisting of youth and women as it looks forward to reserving 40% tickets for women.

Presently, it has already released two lists of candidates including 125 and 41 candidates (16 seats reserved for women) respectively while it will be solely going into elections. With the second list, Congress has till now declared 166 candidates out of 403 assembly seats which will be going into polls in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, as many as 94 seats will be going to the polls on February 10, 2022. Notably, the party has already ventured into campaigns in Uttar Pradesh with its campaign 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' slogan, popularised by Priyanka Gandhi party in charge in the poll-bound state.

Political parties gear up for UP elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh is all set to go into elections for its 403 assembly constituencies starting from February 10 into seven phases. Accordingly, the polls will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7, and finally, the counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2021.

As the crucial UP elections are nearby, political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Samajwadi Party, and others are spearheading their campaigns in the state and further eyeing to form a government in the state. While Congress continuous to remain out of power in UP for nearly three decades now, it is likely to face a tough fight from the ruling BJP and the other opposition parties in the fray.

Image: PTI