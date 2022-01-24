Congress Unveils Star Campaigners List For UP Elections Phase 1; Sonia, Manmohan Named

With less than a month for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress on Monday released its list of star campaigners for the first phase. The list comprising 30 names in total includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former President Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The list also includes Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition, and former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot.

Others on the list are Ajay Kumar Lallu, RPN Singh, PL Punia, Salman Khurshid, Kanhaiya Kumar, Varsha Gaikwad, Tuaqeer Alam, Raj Babbar, Aradhana Misra 'Mona', Hardik Patel, Phulo Devi Netam, Supriya Shrinate, Imran Pratapgarhi, Praniti Shinder, Dheeraj Gujjar, Rohit Chaudhary Tauqeer Alam, Deepender Singh Hooda, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Acharya Pramod Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Congress on Friday released a manifesto for the youth as well as women ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections asserting that the party wants to build a "new UP" driven by their strength. In the manifesto, the party resolved to fill the "massive backlog" of jobs in the public sector and promised 20 lakh jobs of which eight lakh would be for women.

While the party is fighting solo, on the question of alliance with other Opposition parties if the need arises post elections, it has made clear that they are ''open to consideration'' for the fulfilment of their agenda for the youth and the women.

Till now, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is said to be leading the party. On the day of the release of the manifesto, when asked if she would be the face for the party in UP, Gandhi Vadra said, "Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress."

Elections in UP will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.