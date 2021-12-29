In an intriguing move on Tuesday, Congress urged the Election Commission of India to keep Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi away from the poll process. This demand was put forth by the party delegation in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and election commissioners Rajeev Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey. The top EC officials are in Lucknow to take stock of the state's poll preparedness over the next few days. According to the Sonia Gandhi-led party, the police are under pressure from Awasthi.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Congress leader Onkar Nath Singh claimed, "We told them that the state's law and order situation is very bad and the police officials are under the pressure of the state government. They cannot conduct free and fair elections owing to the government's pressure. The election should be conducted by central forces."

"COVID-19 rules should be the same for everyone whether it is the PM's meeting or the leader of any other party. The election should take place (on time). Because the government has not said anything till now. If the government says anything now, it implies that it is losing the polls and that's why it is trying to delay it," he added.

Congress' thrust on UP polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP, where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. This time, the party has decided to go solo in the polls. On October 23, she flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki. During the course of the Yatra which culminated on November 1, Congress leaders held multiple public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises.

On this occasion, she also unveiled Congress' 7 promises for the UP polls, which include the waiver of farm loans and electricity bills, and government jobs to 20 lakh people.

In another major promise, the Congress general secretary revealed that any disease will be treated free of cost if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She added that the government shall bear each patient's treatment expenses up to Rs 10 lakh.

Some of the party's other promises are the allocation of 40% of election tickets to women, the procurement of wheat and paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal and procurement of sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal. Congress has also promised three free gas cylinders per year, free travel for women in government buses and an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for ASHA, Anganwadi workers.