COVID-19: Home Minister Amit Shah Gives Campaigning Tips To BJP Workers

After conducting door to door campaign in Kairana of Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with BJP workers where he gave tips on campaigning, keeping in mind the COVID protocols and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Cabinet minister for Panchayati Raj in the Uttar Pradesh government, who was part of the meet chaired by Amit Shah, told Republic about the tips the Union Home Minister gave the BJP workers.

"BJP as an organisation is very strong on ground level, we have our dedicated workers at booth level, we are connected with our booth-level committees via various commination modes like WhatsApp groups and social media platforms. Today Union Home Minister told us that we should reach out to each and every voter and tell them about the developmental works and policies of Yogi Govt and Modi Govt using social media and other platforms," Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary told Republic.

'Every BJP worker will do door-to-door campaigning in UP'

When asked how prepared the BJP is in connecting with voters during COVID times, Chaudhary said that the party is very strong at the booth level.

"Today we have multiple modes through which we are doing campaigning. We have multiple WhatsApp groups at booth level and we will use these modes of communication to connect with voters. Every worker of BJP will do door-to-door campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and tell people about the achievements of BJP government", the UP minister said.

Chaudhary further stressed that the door-to-door campaign is going to be very effective and informed that responsibilities to all the workers have already been assigned.

"We will make small groups and motivate our workers to do door to door campaign. We have an effective organisational structure, we are going to divide our work and campaign. Party (BJP) has already assigned 'panna pramukhs' their respective job to reach out to voters and request them to vote for BJP" the UP Panchayati Raj Minister said.

After meeting with exodus affected families who have returned to Kairana, Home Minister Amit Shah said that now people here do not live in fear as the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has improved the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. The Home Minister asserted that the BJP will win more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

