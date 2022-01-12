Last Updated:

Dara Singh Chauhan Resigns: UP DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya Asks Him To Reconsider Decision

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya warned Dara Singh Chauhan of taking a wrong decision after he tendered his resignation as a Minister

Dara Singh Chauhan

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya warned Dara Singh Chauhan of taking a wrong decision after he tendered his resignation as a Minister from the UP cabinet, in what could be termed as yet another blow for the BJP. UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asked Dara Singh to reconsider his decision as it was 'harmful to ride on a sinking boat'.

Taking to Twitter, Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, "It hurts if any member of the family goes astray, I would only urge the respected gentlemen that it will be a loss for them if they wish to ride on a sinking boat. Big brother Shri Dara Singh Ji, you should reconsider your decision.".

Dara Singh Chauhan quits BJP

Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. This comes a day after another UP Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resigned from office on January 11. 

Speaking of the resignation, BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan told the media, "BJP formed govt with the support of Dalits, backward communities...but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned... Next step would be to hold discussions with my society people and then take a call for future course of action". 

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

EC on Saturday informed that Uttar Pradesh state will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. It is also mentioned that the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

On January 14, the notification for the first phase will be issued, while January 21 is the last date of filing nominations. And on January 24, nominations will be scrutinized, while the last date to withdraw nominations is January 27.

The remaining phases dates are as follows, January 21, 28,  29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

