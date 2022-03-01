Ahead of the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and urged people to vote against them. Launching an attack on the current Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, Baghel appealed to the people to defeat BJP to get rid of inflation. He further accused the Adityanath government of not being aware of problems being faced by farmers in the state.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel claimed that fuel prices in the state will rise after the polls. He asked the people of UP to vote for Congress and defeat the BJP to avoid further inflation. He was seeking votes for Congress candidate Jitendra Pandey contesting from 326 Chauri Chaura Assembly Constituency in the UP elections, Baghel assured that the party would implement the many welfare schemes announced ahead of the polls.

‘Petrol Prices will increase if BJP wins’: Bhupesh Baghel

Making his appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Baghel said that there were by-elections in one Lok Sabha and three Legislative Assemblies in Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost all four. He said that the saffron party had lost due to rising inflation and unemployment. He further said that the BJP’s defeat led to a “sudden decrease in the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 2 on the second day of the result declaration”.

“BJP has to be defeated to get rid of inflation,” Baghel said while addressing the gathering at Majithia Stadium in the Sardar Nagar area. He said that the fuel prices have been static since the beginning of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and warned that “the rates of diesel and petrol will skyrocket after the elections are over.” He said that the fuel prices will touch Rs 150 per litre and reiterated that the “BJP has to be defeated to curb inflation”. Baghel also raised the slogan “mehengai hatao, bhajpa harao (erase inflation, defeat BJP)” during his appeal to the people.

‘BJP govt unaware of farmers’ problems’: Bhupesh Baghel

The Chhattisgarh CM also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing them of being ignorant of problems being faced by farmers. He said that the farmers in UP were struggling due to stray animals. “Farmers of Uttar Pradesh are troubled by the stray animals. Farmers are saving their crops by waking up in the freezing cold,” he said.

“These stray animals are the gift of Yogi. Five years ago, the workers of Hindu Vahini and Bajrangdal used to beat those who wanted to buy such animals,” Baghel said. The Congress leader claimed that the state has the maximum number of stray animals - 17 per cent and “the problem is created by Yogi Ji. Government is formed to solve the problem, this government itself has created the problem,” he said. Baghel further appealed to the people of the state to vote for Congress in the polls.

UP election

Voting for the fifth phase in the Uttar Pradesh election concluded yesterday. The voter turnout in 61 constituencies of 12 districts was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI