Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarking that he was a more 'yogya' CM than him. Addressing a public meeting in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Rajnath Singh stated that despite its huge population, UP's economy was behind many states but under PM Modi and CM Yogi's leadership, its economy has reached 21 lakh crores. Rajnath Singh, who is one of the BJP's star campaigners for UP elections is campaigning in Modinagar and Ghaziabad today.

It is pertinent to mention that Yogi Adityanath would soon become the first BJP Chief Minister to complete the 5-year tenure in UP-- a feat not completed even by the likes of Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh. After much speculation, Yogi Adityanath has decided to contest the Uttar Pradesh election from Gorakhpur Urban, his stronghold.

The CM is a Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency for a whooping five consecutive terms since 1998. His connection goes deeper, given that he is also the mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that he took over after the death of his spiritual "father", Mahant Avaidyanath, in September 2014.

The elections are also being seen as a template for Lok Sabha 2024, which makes Yogi Adityanath's decision to step in and test the waters even more significant.

UP Elections 2022

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress, and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9, and 0-4 seats respectively.

