Dinesh Sharma Reacts To Prospect Of Losing DyCM Post; 'BJP Keeps Changing Responsibility'

While refusing to confirm whether he is set to be dropped from the UP Cabinet on Friday, incumbent DyCM Dinesh Sharma observed that BJP often changes the responsibilities of party workers. Speaking to the media, he stressed that BJP is a collective unit that works towards the sole goal of ensuring the welfare of people. Recalling his own journey in the party, Sharma indicated that he would take his non-inclusion from the Council of Ministers in his stride and continue working for the party with the same enthusiasm. He served as the Lucknow Mayor from 2006 to 2017 until he was inducted into the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

Dinesh Sharma remarked, "In BJP, no decisions are taken on the basis of caste, religion and region. BJP is a collective team in which there is not 'I' but 'we'. Everyone takes efforts and work together. There is only one thing in mind- how can we enhance our efforts for the welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh. This collective approach has propelled BJP to a huge majority. The charismatic leadership of Yogi Ji and Modi Ji- the double engine government created enthusiasm among the workers at the ground level. The people took the election into their own hands. This was the first election that which I saw where the people were themselves fighting."

"I have climbed the ladder from a ward-level worker. First, I was a ward-level worker. Then, I became the deputy chief of a Mandal. Then, I served in the working (committee) at the city level. I served as the deputy president of the state (unit). Then I served as the president of the Yuva Morcha thrice. I was in charge twice. I served as the Mayor for 11 years. So, the party keeps on giving responsibility," he added.

Possible changes in Yogi 2.0

In an exclusive scoop ahead of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony, Republic TV learnt that 51 Ministers will be sworn in on Friday. Moreover, sources revealed that BJP will continue the precedent of having two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state. Keshav Prasad Maurya who suffered a shock defeat in Sirathu at the hands of Union Minister Anupriya Patel's sister and Apna Dal (K) candidate Pallavi Patel might retain his post.

As per sources, 22-24 Cabinet Ministers, 13-14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 12 Ministers of State are likely to be administered the oath of office and secrecy by UP Governor Anandiben Patel. Nitin Agrawal, Sandeep Singh, Ashish Patel, AK Sharma, Sanjay Nishad, Brajesh Pathak, Jaivir Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Jitin Prasada, Baby Rani Maurya, Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Sanjeev Gaur, Pratibha Shukla, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, JPS Rathore and Asim Arun are believed to be in the race for Ministerial berths. 5 women leaders are also set to be a part of the Council of Ministers, sources added.