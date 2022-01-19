In a major development, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday confirmed that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be campaigning for the Akhilesh Yadav led party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll. Reacting to this, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now come out to slam the SP over the decision.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya questioned the UP-bound party and asked if it supported violence caused by the Trinamool Congress post the West Bengal Assembly election.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya slammed the SP over the decision to side with TMC in the upcoming polls. The BJP leader said that the party should have condemned the violence in the state caused by the TMC. He further reiterated that the BJP will continue to remain in power in UP despite Mamata Banerjee setting foot in the high-octane election campaign.

"The BJP will again return to power in Uttar Pradesh. And we would like to know if the Samajwadi Party supports the post-poll violence that was unleashed by TMC in Bengal?” Bhattacharya asked. He added, "If no, then they should condemn it."

Earlier, during the high octane West Bengal assembly polls, the SP had decided to support the ruling TMC. Akhilesh Yadav shares a cordial relationship with Mamata Banerjee and had even attended the grand opposition meeting hosted by the TMC supremo in January 2019.

Mamata Banerjee to campaign for SP in UP

Republic has learned that Mamata Banerjee will be the 'national face of the anti-BJP unity' and will campaign with the SP in the poll-bound state from February. As per sources, Yadav and Banerjee will hold a virtual public meeting on February 8 in Lucknow, post which the latter will go to Banaras, on a date that is yet to be decided.

SP vice-president Kiran May Nanda, who met Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday confirmed that TMC does not want to contest the UP elections and field any candidates from the state. However, the CM will visit Uttar Pradesh to bolster support for SP.

"Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Uttar Pradesh on February 8 to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for a virtual press conference to be held in Lucknow and Varanasi. TMC and Mamata Banerjee don't want to contest in UP. All seats will be given to Akhilesh Yadav," Kiranmoy Nanda, SP vice-president told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention here that ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections in 2021, the TMC had solidified its alliance with the SP after Yadav vowed to support Banerjee and defeat the BJP.

"We will support Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly elections to defeat BJP who wants to win by spreading hatred. In 2017 as well, they won in Uttar Pradesh by propagating hatred," Akhilesh Yadav had said.

Image: PTI/ ANI