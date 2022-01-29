Last Updated:

EC Bans Exit Polls For Upcoming Elections From Feb 10 Till Voting Ends On March 7

The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Assembly elections

Image: PTI/Representative


The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both. 

Read the full statement here:

EC

 

READ | Sachin Pilot defends Tauqeer Raza's remarks; calls Congress 'better alternative' for UP
READ | Uttar Pradesh elections: Congress releases second list of 41 candidates
READ | Uttar Pradesh elections: Samajwadi Party releases third list of 56 candidates
READ | SP Hasanpur candidate says he's 'been to jail 16 times'; Threatens to loot BJP MLA's house
READ | Uttar Pradesh elections: BJP announces list of 91 candidates; 13 ministers get tickets
Tags: Assembly elections, Election Commission, Exit poll
First Published:
COMMENT