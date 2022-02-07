EC Directs Poll-bound States To Ensure Security Of Star Campaigners Post Owaisi Car Attack

In the wake of the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi's car, the Election Commission directed the Chief Secretaries of the poll-bound states to ensure adequate security for star campaigners of political parties.

In a letter sent on February 5, the EC stated that star campaigners for the Assembly polls taking place in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab have faced security issues. Maintaining that the star campaigners are an integral part of the election process, the poll body asserted that their security is of "utmost importance" to ensure free and fair elections.

The letter read, "The commission has taken cognisance of the matter and has decided that the star campaigners appointed by the political parties shall be provided adequate security cover within the state during the period of conduct of elections". It added, "The security arrangements of star campaigners shall be monitored by a nodal officer at the state level and a nodal officer at the district level, to be appointed by the concerned state/UT government".

The EC has also asked political parties to provide a visit plan, route chart and other information so that security cover can be provided to the star campaigners.

Attack on Owaisi's car

On February 3, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that 3-4 assailants fired shots at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to bullet shots, he had to leave the site in another vehicle.

According to him, the assailants ran away and left their weapons at the spot. Hours after the incident, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza.

Subsequently, the police arrested two accused - Sachin and Shubham, in connection with the case. On February 4, Owaisi was provided Z security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs where he would be guarded by CRPF commandos. However, the Hyderabad MP turned down the enhanced security on the floor of the Lok Sabha, asserting that he does not fear death. He also demanded the assailants be booked under the UAPA.

Attacking BJP in a public rally later, Owaisi opined, "You want to know why I was attacked? Because I look directly into the eyes of the BJP and talk about the rights of the poor people because I talk about 'hissedari'. When I raise my voice despite following the Constitutional norms, these people do not understand. They think Owasi's voice should be silenced with bullets. If you have the courage, shoot me once again."

(With PTI inputs)